Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $102.62 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of ITT worth $102,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in shares of ITT by 19.9% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

ITT opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

