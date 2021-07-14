Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $103.75 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $103,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

