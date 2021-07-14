Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $109.09 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $109,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

