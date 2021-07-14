Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $109.85 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $109,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $224.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.87. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

