Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $99.21 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $99,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after buying an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $372.02 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.41, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

