Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Kimco Realty worth $87,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 711,568 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

