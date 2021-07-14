Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 378,241 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $106,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

