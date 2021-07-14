Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 537,875 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.12% of Vontier worth $108,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.