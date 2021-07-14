Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $103,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

NYSE:AU opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.