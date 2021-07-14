Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,898 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Kraft Heinz worth $95,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

KHC stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

