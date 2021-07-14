Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,481 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $87,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 254,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 210,066 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63,263.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 236,607 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.