Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 197,648 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 197,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Plug Power worth $93,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

