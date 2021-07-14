Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,188 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $86,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

AJG opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

