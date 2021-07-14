Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 426,519 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Cardinal Health worth $91,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

