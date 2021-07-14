Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,632 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,632 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Consolidated Edison worth $98,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

