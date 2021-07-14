NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,437. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.