Nyerium Achieves Market Cap of $87,742.87 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $87,742.87 and approximately $10,990.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

