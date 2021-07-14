Nyzo Market Cap Tops $3.40 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $94,265.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00113071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,613.33 or 1.00049144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.00952204 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

