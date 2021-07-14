O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 72,983 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 72,983 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

