Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 29.08%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,607.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $126,930 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

