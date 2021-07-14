Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0624 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $93.54 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

