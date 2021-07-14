Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Update

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OASMY stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

