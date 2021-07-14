Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.75

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 19.75 and last traded at 20.65, with a volume of 68496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 21.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

