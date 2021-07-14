OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, OAX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $243,006.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00859460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005329 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

