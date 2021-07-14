Obee Network Market Capitalization Hits $8,528.19 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $8,528.19 and $25.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00113581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,771.93 or 1.00039222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.78 or 0.00954786 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

