OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.52. Approximately 1,224,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,278,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

OGC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

