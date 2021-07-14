Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Million

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post $11.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.34 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $52.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $59.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.01 million, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $167.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

OCUL stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $983.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

