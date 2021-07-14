ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $8,676.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

