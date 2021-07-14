ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $8,676.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.63 or 0.99924287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007020 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00055540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

