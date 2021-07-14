OFS Capital (OFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – OFS Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

7/8/2021 – OFS Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

7/3/2021 – OFS Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

6/30/2021 – OFS Capital is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – OFS Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

