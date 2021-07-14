Oikos Trading Up 10.3% This Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $873,088.79 and approximately $7,282.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00114332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00150631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.06 or 1.00054433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.00950030 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 179,336,459 coins and its circulating supply is 159,232,130 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

