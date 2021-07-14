Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $35,512,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

