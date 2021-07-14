OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 10,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 569,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

