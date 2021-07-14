Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Omnicom Group worth $105,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

