Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) & FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omnicom Group and FBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 7.39% 34.98% 4.65% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and FBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.29 $945.40 million $5.05 15.61 FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than FBC.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnicom Group and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 1 5 4 0 2.30 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus target price of $74.57, indicating a potential downside of 5.40%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats FBC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

