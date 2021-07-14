One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $11.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $59.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $60.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.65 million, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

