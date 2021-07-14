OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

OMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

