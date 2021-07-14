OneMain (OMF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMF opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

