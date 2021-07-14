Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $71.77

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and traded as high as $72.35. Onex shares last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 1,750 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

