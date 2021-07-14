Onex (TSE:ONEX) Trading Up 0.4%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$90.84 and last traded at C$90.50. Approximately 122,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 137,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ONEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

