Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $339,130.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $339,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. 278,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ontrak by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

