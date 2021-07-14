Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $411,772.58 and approximately $10,993.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.40 or 0.00843024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005473 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.