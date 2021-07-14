(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Given a C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) received a C$2.75 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 97.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39. (OPS.V) has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

