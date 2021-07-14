Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from M Partners

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at M Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.94 million and a P/E ratio of 160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.23. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.49.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

