OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 2%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 219,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 368,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.14. The company has a market cap of £42.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other OptiBiotix Health news, insider Stephen O’Hara acquired 47,857 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £25,364.21 ($33,138.50). Also, insider Stephen Hammond acquired 25,000 shares of OptiBiotix Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

