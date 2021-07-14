OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 95.4% This Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 88.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 95.4% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $131,378.44 and $756,303.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00151247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.03 or 0.99960272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00953871 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.