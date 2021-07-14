Oraichain Token Price Reaches $4.97 on Exchanges (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $158,115.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00015142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

