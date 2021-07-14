Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $294.35 million and $14.67 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00051093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.11 or 0.00821848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.