Orbit Chain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.59 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $297.36 million and $14.59 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

