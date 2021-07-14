OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 218,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,346,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $803.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.